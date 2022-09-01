IAEA delegation arrives at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived on Thursday at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.

A Reuters reporter saw the IAEA team arrive at the plant in a large convoy with a heavy presence of Russian soldiers nearby.

The delegation had been delayed after reports of fighting earlier on Thursday around Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which Russian has controlled since March.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.