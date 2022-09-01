1 minute read
IAEA delegation arrives at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived on Thursday at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.
A Reuters reporter saw the IAEA team arrive at the plant in a large convoy with a heavy presence of Russian soldiers nearby.
The delegation had been delayed after reports of fighting earlier on Thursday around Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which Russian has controlled since March.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
