IAEA head Grossi says he may visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that he may visit Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.
TASS reported Grossi, who headed an IAEA delegation to the plant last month, as saying that he would continue discussing the creation of a "safety zone" around the facility.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson
