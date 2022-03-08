IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl

A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

VIENNA, March 8 (Reuters) - Systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl in Ukraine, which were taken over by Russian forces last month, have stopped transmitting data to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, it said on Tuesday.

"The Director General ... indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

Safeguards refers to the field of IAEA work aimed at keeping track of nuclear material.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.