IAEA mission determined to reach Ukrainian nuclear plant despite delays -spokesperson

Members of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission take pictures near by UN vehicles at hotel as they depart for visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, UKRAINE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The IAEA mission to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is waiting at a Ukrainian checkpoint after fresh shelling around the plant on Thursday, but remains determined to reach the plant today, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom confirmed that the IAEA convoy is at a Ukrainian checkpoint around 20 km (12.4 miles) from the front line, and is waiting for the situation near the plant to become safer.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth in Zaporizhzhia region and Max Hunder in Kyiv; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.