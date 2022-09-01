IAEA mission sets off from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia for nuclear plant

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 1 (Reuters) - An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission set off from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia towards the nuclear power plant in the Russian-controlled town of Enerhodar on Thursday, despite reports of intense shelling there.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the mission was aware of "increased military activity in the area" but was pressing ahead with its plan to visit the facility and meet its staff.

"There has been an increased military activity in the area. Having come so far, we are not stopping," Grossi said.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

