IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia plant "may be shorter" than planned- source

KYIV, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The IAEA's monitoring mission to the under-fire Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant may turn out to be "shorter than planned," a Ukrainian source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

"The mission may turn out to be shorter than was planned," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The IAEA convoy's progress to the plant was delayed on Thursday by fresh shelling on its territory, with Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of being responsible.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

