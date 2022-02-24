IAEA says Ukraine power plants running safely, no destruction at Chernobyl

An aerial view from a plane shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant during a tour to the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

VIENNA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's operational nuclear power plants are running safely and securely and there has been no "destruction" at the remaining waste and other facilities at Chernobyl, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday, citing Ukraine's nuclear regulator.

"Ukraine has informed the IAEA that 'unidentified armed forces' have taken control of all facilities of the State Specialized Enterprise Chornobyl NPP, located within the Exclusion Zone," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

"The counterpart added that there had been no casualties nor destruction at the industrial site."

Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Chris Reese

