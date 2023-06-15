IAEA spokesman: gunfire briefly halted convoy, but no immediate danger

IAEA expert mission visits Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and members of the expert mission visit the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and its surrounding area in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, June 15, 2023. International Atomic Energy Agency/Handout via REUTERS

June 15 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that gunfire briefly halted a convoy heading back to Ukrainian-held territory after a visit to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, but the delegation was in no immediate danger.

"Convoy was stopped and gunfire was distinctly heard for a few minutes but the convoy was not in immediate danger. The agency doesn’t have any other information about the incident,”

a spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency told Reuters.

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Rosenergoatom company, was earlier cited by Tass news agency as accusing Ukraine of opening fire at the convoy, headed by IAEA General Director Rafael Grossi.

That report said no one was hurt and that the convoy had returned safely to the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

The delegation had been visiting the Zaporizhzhia station, where Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of repeated shelling since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year that could compromise nuclear safety.

Reporting by Ron Popeski; editing by Diane Craft

