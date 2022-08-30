IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant designed to take a day -Interfax

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Aug 30 (Reuters) - A planned visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is designed to take one day, the head of the Russian-installed local administration told Interfax on Monday.

Yevgeny Balitsky, who on Monday said he did not expect much from the IAEA visit, told the agency the inspectors "must see the work of the station in one day."

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

