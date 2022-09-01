IAEA's Grossi: will consider continued presence at Zaporizhzhia

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks with journalists after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission arrives in Zaporizhzhia amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said that he would consider establishing a continued presence at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant before heading to the plant on Thursday.

"There has been increased military activity including this morning, until very recently, a few minutes ago ... but weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping," he told journalists before leaving for the nuclear power plant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.