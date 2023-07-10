Icelandic volcano erupts near capital

OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - A volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland, near the capital Reykjavik, following intense earthquake activity in the area, the country's Meteorological Office (IMO) said on Monday.

"At the moment, it's a very small eruption," said Matthew Roberts of the service and research division at the IMO. He added there was no direct imminent hazard to people living within the region.

The eruption was confirmed at 1640 GMT, he added.

Experts from the IMO will assess where exactly the lava is emerging and how the eruption evolves over the coming hours.

Images and livestreams by local news outlet RUV showed lava and smoke emanating from a fissure in the ground on the side of the Fagradalsfjall mountain.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Chris Reese and Barbara Lewis

