Iceland's left-right coalition agrees to take another term

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir attends a press conference in the Prime Ministers Office in Copenhagen during the Nordic Council Session 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark November 3, 2021. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Iceland's current government coalition, consisting of three parties from the left to the right, has agreed to continue for another term after they bolstered their majority in a Sept 25 general election.

Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left-Green Movement will stay on as Prime Minister of the government, which has provided a period of stability since 2017 after years of political scandals and distrust of politicians following the 2008 financial crisis.

The Left-Greens, who call themselves a "radical left wing party," will continue in government with the unlikely partners - the pro-business Independence Party and the centre-right Progressive Party.

"The new government intends to promote economic stability and rebuild fiscal strength on the basis of a strong economy," the parties said in a cooperation treaty published on Sunday.

It would also work to combat climate change, an important issue for Icelanders who are witnessing melting glaciers, through a reduction in emissions and green investments, it said without providing further detail.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.