Images show damage to airfield, fuel storage areas in eastern Ukraine -Maxar
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Satellite images collected on Thursday after Russia's invasion show damage to fuel storage areas and other airport infrastructure at an airfield in the city of Chuhuiv in eastern Ukraine, private U.S. company Maxar Technologies said.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann
