Images show Russian forces near Ukrainian hydroelectric power plant -Maxar

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Satellite imagery taken on Saturday showed Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, at and near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, a private U.S. company said.

The images, released by Maxar Technologies (MAXR.N), showed trucks on the dam for the hydroelectric plant as well as others parked on a road. Nova Kakhovka is in southern Ukraine.

The images released by Maxar, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

