IMF assures it will support Ukraine -Ukraine's finance ministry

A general view shows an empty street in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has assured Ukraine of its support by all possible means, Ukraine's finance ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a Twitter post that talks on instruments of support for Ukraine are continuing.

