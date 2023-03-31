IMF board approves $15.6 bln loan for Ukraine -statement















WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Friday approved a four-year $15.6 billion financing package for Ukraine as part of a $115 billion total international support package, as Russia's invasion stretched into a second year, the IMF said.

The decision is expected to mobilize large-scale concessional financing from Ukraine’s international donors and partners to help resolve Ukraine’s balance of payments problem, attain medium-term external viability, and restore debt sustainability, the fund said in a statement.

It said the new Extended Fund Facility would allow the immediate disbursement of around $2.7 billion to Ukraine.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese











