IMF Georgieva says discussed longer-term engagement with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

FILE PHOTO - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks on the High Level Seminar, Strengthening Global Collaboration for Tackling Food and Insecurity, during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 15, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday discussed a longer-term engagement that could build toward a full-fledged financing program for Ukraine.

Georgieva said an IMF team would meet with Ukrainian authorities in the next weeks, creating a "pathway of engagement that is deeper."

She said executive board members were positive about an IMF proposal aimed at expanding emergency aid for countries hit hard by Russia's war against Ukraine, which will provide Kyiv with about the same amount of funding as the $1.4 billion it got in March, shortly after the Russian invasion.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Rodrigo Campos

