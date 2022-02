IMF managing director says Ukraine authorities request emergency financing

Feb 25 (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that Ukrainian authorities have requested IMF emergency financing amid Russia's invasion of its neighbor and the International Monetary Fund was working closely to support Ukraine in every possible way.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

