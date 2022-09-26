Immigration needs to be controlled in way that works for UK, prime minister's spokesman says

British Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to make sure the government controls immigration in a way that works for Britain, her spokesman said on Monday.

Local media reports have said interior minister Suella Braverman is pushing for reductions in the level of net migration as ministers consider relaxing visa restrictions on some foreign workers to help tackle labour shortages.

"The prime minister wants to make sure we maintain control of immigration and that it works for the UK," the spokesman said. "I will let the Home Secretary (interior minister) come forward with further detail."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Writing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.