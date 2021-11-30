Inditex founder's daughter to become chairwoman, CEO stepping down

Pablo Isla, Chief Executive Officer of Spanish group Inditex, stands at the start of a news conference to present the company's 2011 annual results in Madrid March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Spanish fashion retail giant Inditex (ITX.MC) said on Tuesday Marta Ortega, the daughter of its founder, will replace Pablo Isla, who led the company's global expansion for more than a decade, in a succession some analysts called rushed.

Ortega, 37, will take over as chairwoman of the group that owns the Zara brand in April with a new chief executive, a last step of a generational handover that started a decade ago, the company said.

Shares in Spain's largest listed company, which fell as much as 5.3% on the news, were down 4.1% by mid-morning.

Isla took over from her father Amancio Ortega, 85, Spain's wealthiest man, in 2011 as chairman. Isla had been deputy chairman since 2005, the company said.

Under Isla, Inditex's share price rose eight-fold and its market value skyrocketed to almost 93 billion euros ($106 billion).

Most brokers said Ortega was the natural successor to her father but said she was taking the lead faster than expected, with a young CEO with little retail experience.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras, who became the company's general counsel and board secretary in March, now becomes CEO, replacing Carlos Crespo who took the post two years ago. Crespo remains Chief Operating Officer.

"We think that the changes are bad news for Inditex," Spanish investment firm Alantra said. "We would have expected a more orderly and smoother transition period, with Isla supervising in a non-executive role."

It said said Isla was "very difficult to replace" and said the new CEO still had to build his reputation.

Brokerage Kepler said the reshuffle was "moderately negative", adding: "We believe that the timing is not the best ... as we believe that both Marta Ortega and the CEO Oscar Maceiras have a lot to prove when it comes to their ability to run this big monster in the middle of the COVID crisis."

But analysts also said change had come at a good moment for Inditex, which has fared well during the pandemic, with second-quarter sales rising above 2019 levels They said it was relatively well-positioned to manage global supply chain issues.

Ortega, known for her equestrian passion, has been working for the company in different areas for the last 15 years, having started as an assistant in one of the company's cheaper retail brands, Bershka.

"I have always said that I would dedicate my life to building upon my parents' legacy, looking to the future but learning from the past and serving the company, our shareholders and our customers," she said in a statement.

Amancio Ortega still owns 59.29% of Inditex, while Sandra Ortega, a daughter from his first marriage, is the second largest shareholder with a 5.05%, Refinitiv data showed.

($1 = 0.8803 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Edmund Blair

