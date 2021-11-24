Europe
Indo-Pacific region priority for France's EU presidency - foreign minister
1 minute read
JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Indo-Pacific region will be a priority for France when it takes the presidency of the European Union next year, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Indonesia, Jean-Yves Le Drian also said France had agreed to commit 500 million euros worth of investment in energy transition projects in the Southeast Asian country.
Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty
