Inflation angst sends European stocks lower for third day
April 13 (Reuters) - European shares retreated for a third straight session on Wednesday as anxiety about elevated inflation and its potential impact on upcoming earnings season dampened risk appetite.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.2%, with retail (.SXRP) and technology stocks (.SX8P) offsetting gains in miners (.SXPP).
Wall Street reversed early gains to end lower on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose to over four-decade highs in March. UK's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.1% as British inflation hit a 30-year high last month. read more
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco (TSCO.L) dropped 4.7% after it warned profit was likely to fall in the current year. read more
French luxury goods maker LVMH (LVMH.PA) rose 1% as robust demand for Louis Vuitton and Dior products boosted first-quarter sales. read more
Telecom Italia's (TIM) (TLIT.MI) gained 2.9% after reports French telecoms group Iliad was interested in making an offer TIM's domestic consumer service business.
