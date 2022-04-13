Inflation angst sends European stocks lower for third day

FILE PHOTO:The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

April 13 (Reuters) - European shares retreated for a third straight session on Wednesday as anxiety about elevated inflation and its potential impact on upcoming earnings season dampened risk appetite.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.2%, with retail (.SXRP) and technology stocks (.SX8P) offsetting gains in miners (.SXPP).

Wall Street reversed early gains to end lower on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose to over four-decade highs in March. UK's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.1% as British inflation hit a 30-year high last month. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco (TSCO.L) dropped 4.7% after it warned profit was likely to fall in the current year. read more

French luxury goods maker LVMH (LVMH.PA) rose 1% as robust demand for Louis Vuitton and Dior products boosted first-quarter sales. read more

Telecom Italia's (TIM) (TLIT.MI) gained 2.9% after reports French telecoms group Iliad was interested in making an offer TIM's domestic consumer service business.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.