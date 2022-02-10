Inflation to ease in coming quarters - French central banker

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau delivers a speech during the annual meeting of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises leaders at the Bank of France in Paris, France, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Inflation should ease back down off its current hump later this year as energy and supply-chain pressures subside, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

"We think that inflation will step down in the coming quarters, let's say due to energy prices and due to an easing of supply chain problems," he told an event organised by website Politico.

"The most important question mark is about energy prices," he said, adding that high uncertainty required "increased optionality" on monetary policy moves.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

