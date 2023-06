BUCHAREST, June 23 (Reuters) - Internet personality Andrew Tate will remain under house arrest in Romania for another 30 days from the end of June pending trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, a Bucharest court ruled on Friday.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Octav Ganea; Editing by Alan Charlish















