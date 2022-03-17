Influx of Ukrainians will become big challenge for Germany - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as he addresses the media with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (not seen) during a statement prior to a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - The growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Germany will become a "big, big challenge," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Speaking after talks with the leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, Scholz said that despite the challenge it should be relatively easy to help Ukrainians settle in given that they don't need visas to enter Germany and they have automatic access to healthcare and education as well as language and integration courses.

German police have so far registered just under 190,000 Ukrainians who have fled Russia's invasion of their country.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Andreas Rinke; Editing by Hugh Lawson

