Initial tranches of men for Russia's mobilisation have started arriving at military bases, Britain says

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that initial tranches of men called up for Russia's partial mobilisation have started arriving at military bases.

"Russia will now face an administrative and logistical challenge to provide training for the troops," the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

Many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years, the intelligence update added.

Earlier last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

