Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Investigators raid French Justice Ministry in probe against minister - source

2 minute read

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti attends a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting discussions over a bill for the prevention of acts of terrorism at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Investigators raided the French Justice Ministry as part of a conflict of interest probe into Eric Dupond-Moretti, the minister whose drive to introduce filmed court proceedings and re-write the judges' training book has angered the legal profession.

A source with first hand knowledge of the case said the raid was carried out by investigators working for a special court that deals with complaints against serving ministers.

The Justice Ministry, housed in an elegant 18th century palace in central Paris next to the Ritz Hotel, declined to give immediate comment.

Dupond-Moretti was a celebrity lawyer and household name before President Emmanuel Macron appointed him in July last year with a brief to reform the justice system.

However, the biggest magistrates’ unions said he was biased against some judges after decades of work as a lawyer and unfit to preside over the revamp of the judiciary.

Dupond-Moretti has said the unions were using the allegations of conflict of interest to block his reforms.

Shortly before he took office, Dupond-Moretti said financial crimes prosecutors had abused their powers by accessing his phone records, and those of other lawyers, during a probe into alleged graft by former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

He sued but withdrew the lawsuit when weeks later he was appointed to run the judiciary.

Tensions between the minister and his judges intensified in the months that followed.

An anti-corruption group and three magistrates' unions have filed conflict of interest complaints against Dupond-Moretti to the Cour de la Justice de la Republique, which launched an investigation in January.

Reporting by Tangui Salaun; writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Richard Lough and Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:14 AM UTCGermany could ease travel curbs as Delta variant takes over

Germany expects the Delta variant of COVID-19 to account for up to 80% of infections this month, meaning it could ease travel restrictions from countries like Portugal and Britain where it already dominates, the German health minister said on Thursday.

EuropeSwedish right-wing leader abandons PM bid with Lofven waiting in the wings
EuropeMoscow begins booster vaccine campaign as Russia's COVID-19 cases surge
EuropeGerman minister chides 'irresponsible' UEFA over Euro 2020 crowds
EuropeRussian navy conducts live fire exercise in Black Sea as Ukraine, NATO drill

Russian warships have carried out a live fire training exercise in the Black Sea, the country's Black Sea fleet said on Thursday, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area.