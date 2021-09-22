Skip to main content

Europe

Iran minister expressed ‘very clear intent’ to return to nuclear talks -Ireland

1 minute read

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister expressed a "very clear intent" to return to nuclear talks in Vienna, Ireland's foreign minister said on Wednesday after he met with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"That may not happen for a number of weeks, as the new Iranian government finalizes their approach towards those negotiations. But certainly, he expressed a very clear intent to return to those negotiations," Simon Coveney, Ireland's foreign minister, told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 3:22 PM UTC

'All we can do is cry' - La Palma volcano leaves trail of devastation

Lava flowed from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma for a fourth day on Wednesday, forcing more people to evacuate their homes and blanketing towns in ash, while residents struggled to come to terms with the destruction.

Europe
'New normal': Kremlin says tough approach to Navalny allies here to stay
Europe
Polish court delays ruling on primacy of EU law
Europe
Czech far right sets 'Czexit' referendum law as price for post-vote talks
Europe
Germany seeks backing for Tedros at WHO helm as Africa quiet - diplomats