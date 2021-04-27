Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeIreland approves AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines for over-50s - PM

Reuters
1 minute read

The Irish government has agreed to allow the use of both the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines for people over 50 years old, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been paused by health authorities and AstraZeneca was only allowed for those over 60.

The country is broadly on target in its rollout, Martin told journalists when asked if he expected to achieve its goal of vaccinating 80% of the adult population by the end of June.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 11:42 AM UTCConservative PP to win snap election in Madrid region, poll shows

Spain's main opposition Popular Party is poised to win May 4's snap election in the key Madrid region, probably returning conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso to power there in a blow to the leftist central government, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

EuropeEU lawmakers debate Brexit accord before decisive vote
EuropeFrance's Macron expected to announce easing of COVID rules in coming days - minister
EuropeVienna easing lockdown cautiously, with swipe at government plans
EuropeFinland to end state of emergency as COVID-19 cases drop