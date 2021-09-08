Skip to main content

Europe

Ireland to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to over-80s

Nurse Frances Galvin prepares the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Aviva Stadium mass vaccination centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dublin, Ireland, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ireland will give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly people who were fully vaccinated at least six months ago, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

People over the age of 80 and those over 65 living in long-term residential care facilities will receive a booster dose of a vaccine such as those made by Pfizer (PFE.N) or Moderna (MRNA.O), irrespective of what vaccine they received initially, the ministry said in a statement.

