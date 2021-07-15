Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since February

1 minute read

People enjoy outdoor dining as outdoor services in restaurants and bars recommences in Ireland as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Galway, Ireland, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Ireland on Thursday registered its highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since February, with the health ministry reporting 994 cases up from an average of under 500 cases per day last week.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar earlier on Thursday told journalists that an expected surge in infections from the Delta variant of COVID-19 was happening sooner than expected but that there was "no reason to catastrophize" or to delay the country's cautious reopening plans.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 4:54 PM UTCBiden, Merkel have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship

The clock is ticking as President Joe Biden welcomes outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday with both hoping to rebuild ties badly frayed under former President Donald Trump.

EuropeDutch crime reporter De Vries dies after being shot in street
EuropeU.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest
EuropeEU companies can ban headscarves under certain conditions, court says
EuropeProtests in France against COVID-19 'health pass' rules