Ireland to revise down economic growth forecasts for 2023 -minister

A man pushes a trolley across the road in the Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC), in Dublin, Ireland, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ireland's finance minister said on Wednesday his department will cut its economic growth forecasts for next year as part of preparations for the government's Sept. 27 budget.

The ministry forecast that modified domestic demand - its preferred measure of economic activity - would grow by 3.9% next year when it last updated its estimates in April, before higher inflation dampened consumer spending.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin

