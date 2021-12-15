Ireland says Omicron likely to be dominant variant by next week

Nurse Amanda Sherwood prepares to inoculate Sonia Herron with a shot of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic in the Central Fire Station in Belfast, Northern Ireland, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant will likely be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ireland by next week, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, after it jumped to accounting for 14% of cases from just 1% a week ago.

Varadkar told the Newstalk Radio station that he expected the country's health chiefs to recommend a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday around the managing of close contacts, decreasing social mixing and on international travel.

The government also plans to increase the number of booster doses administered to 1.75 million by Christmas and possibly 2 million by year-end, Varadkar said, up from a previous target of 1.5 million. Almost 1.3 million of Ireland's 5 million population has received a booster jab to date.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.