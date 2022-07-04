Ireland sees budget surplus in 2022 vs deficit previously - source

A cargo ship loading containers is seen at Dublin Port beside Poolbeg Generating Station owned by the Electricity Supply Board, in Dublin, Ireland, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Ireland's finance ministry will forecast that the exchequer will run a small surplus for 2022 versus the small deficit previously anticipated when it publishes the parameters for the 2023 budget later on Monday, a source familiar with the process said.

The government will also temporarily set aside a new rule introduced last year tying core government expenditure growth to the nominal growth rate of the economy and increase day-to-day spending by 6.7% next year, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The government will outline the budget parameters following a cabinet meeting later on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.