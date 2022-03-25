Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Irish foreign minister 'saddened and frustrated' by attempted attack

1 minute read

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and his German counterpart Heiko Maas attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

DUBLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he was "saddened and frustrated" by the hijacking of a van and its driver in Belfast on Friday in an apparent attempt to attack an event he was speaking at on the Northern Ireland peace process. read more

"Saddened & frustrated that someone has been attacked & victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him & his family," Coveney said in a Twitter post after police closed down the venue where he was due to appear.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters