Irish PM Martin warns Britain over its N.Ireland law

Ireland's (Prime Minister) Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaks to media during a news conference at the Grand Central Hotel after speaking to Northern Ireland party leaders regarding issues surrounding the Northern Ireland protocol and power sharing impasse, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned Britain on Sunday it would be "very serious" if it enacted a new law to unilaterally change part of a Brexit deal to try to ease trade with Northern Ireland, and urged the government to resume talks.

"If this bill is enacted, I think we're in a very serious situation," he told the BBC.

"What now needs to happen is really substantive negotiations between the British government and the European Union."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Louise Heavens

