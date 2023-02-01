Irish PM says no deal yet on Brexit protocol

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar speaks to the media after meeting with Northern Ireland Party Leaders, at Stormont Hotel, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British and European Union negotiators have been holding constructive talks but no deal has been reached on post-Brexit trade rules relating to Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday.

Varadkar was responding to a question in parliament about a report in The Times newspaper that Britain and the European Union had struck a customs deal that could help end post-Brexit wrangling over Northern Ireland.

"I can confirm that, notwithstanding newspaper reports, no deal has yet been done between the EU and the UK," Varadkar said.

Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

