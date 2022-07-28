Irish retail sales fall month-on-month in June

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes were down 1.3% month-on-month in June and 6.6% lower than the same period a year ago, Central Statistics Office data showed on Thursday.

The largest monthly volume decreases were in electrical goods (-13.5%), hardware, paints & glass (-11.3%) and clothing & footwear (-6.3%).

Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales fell by 2.1% in the month and dropped by 6.4% in the year when compared with June 2021.

Reporting by Graham Fahy

