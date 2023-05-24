Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan acquitted in Swiss rape trial -court















GENEVA, May 24 (Reuters) - Swiss academic and Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan has been acquitted of charges of rape and sexual coercion against a woman, under a Geneva court ruling announced on Wednesday.

The charge made by the unnamed Swiss woman, a convert to Islam, related to an alleged incident in a Geneva hotel in 2008. Ramadan had denied the charges.

Ramadan, 60, is a grandson of Hasan al-Banna, an Islamist thinker and activist who founded the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Mark Heinrich











