Israel to help bolster German air defence
BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Germany will draw on Israel's help to bolster its air defence force, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Monday, calling the Israeli-developed Arrow 3 missile system a "high-performance offer".
"Israel ... will play a part in building Germany's new defence force, mainly in the field of air defence," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said following his meeting with Scholz.
Reporting by Rachel More and Matthias Williams, Editing by Miranda Murray
