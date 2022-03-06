Israel's Bennett, returned from Moscow, speaks again to Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, February 27, 2022. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, their third conversation in two days, a Bennett spokesperson said, without giving further details.

On Saturday, Bennett's office said he made a surprise visit to Moscow to discuss the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin. read more At Ukraine's behest, Israel has offered mediation to resolve the crisis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.