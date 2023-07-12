Issue of NATO Japan office "still on table" -Stoltenberg

VILNIUS, July 12 (Reuters) - The question whether NATO will open an office in Japan is "still on the table", and will be considered in the future, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday at the conclusion of the alliance's summit in Vilnius.

France has put a hold on plans for the office, stressing NATO should maintain its focus on the North Atlantic area.

Other NATO members have stressed the office would be small, focused on fostering regional relationships, and would not have any military role.

China said in May that such an office would not be welcomed in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The issue of the liaison office is still on the table, it will be considered in the future," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Reporting by Andrew Gray and Bart Meijer, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout

