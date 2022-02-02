It would take time for France to leave Mali - Le Drian

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian holds a bilateral meeting with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not pictured) on the first day of the G7 foreign ministers summit in Liverpool, Britain December 11, 2021. Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - France is discussing with its European and African partners whether it should stay in Mali after the junta in power said it was expelling the French ambassador, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday, adding that leaving the country would take time.

"We'll take a decision in the coming days. The situation can't stay as it is," Le Drian told France 2 TV.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

