1 minute read
Italian bank UniCredit considers quitting Russia - CEO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is conducting an urgent review of its Russian business and could decide to quit the country after its invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said on Tuesday.
Orcel also said that the economic environment had changed because of the Ukraine crisis and that the bank was now assuming there would be stagflation.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Valentina Za Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Agnieszka Flak
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.