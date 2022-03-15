Italian bank UniCredit considers quitting Russia - CEO

A logo of UniCredit is seen in downtown Milan, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is conducting an urgent review of its Russian business and could decide to quit the country after its invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said on Tuesday.

Orcel also said that the economic environment had changed because of the Ukraine crisis and that the bank was now assuming there would be stagflation.

Reporting by Valentina Za Writing by Keith Weir

