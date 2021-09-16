Skip to main content

Europe

Italian govt makes it obligatory for all workers to have COVID "Green Pass" -source

1 minute read

A man has his Green Pass (health pass) checked before entering a restaurant as Italy brings in tougher restrictions where a proof of immunity will be required to access an array of services and leisure activities in Rome, Italy, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Italy government has approved a decree making it obligatory for all public and private sector workers either to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection, a government source said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting and is due to come into force on Oct. 15. The move is aimed at persuading people to get inoculated and blunt contagion in one of the countries worst-hit by the virus.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:42 AM UTC

France suspends 3,000 health staff as Europe targets vaccine refusal

Hospitals, care homes and health centres have suspended around 3,000 workers across France for failing to comply with mandatory COVID vaccination, the government said on Thursday, as countries around Europe weigh how far to go to combat the pandemic.

Europe
EU launches health crisis body to prepare for future pandemic
Europe
'No shift left with us', vows would-be German kingmaker Lindner
Europe
Change rape definition, stop targeting media, EU tells Poland
Europe
Italy makes COVID health pass mandatory for all workers