Italian judge accepts Autostrade settlement over 2018 bridge collapse

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

GENOA, April 7 (Reuters) - A judge has accepted a settlement agreement with Italian companies Autostrade per l'Italia and Spea over the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa, legal and judicial sources said on Thursday.

The road bridge, operated by Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade, collapsed in the port city on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and laying bare the dire state of Italy's crumbling infrastructure.

Autostrade had offered to pay 1 million euros ($1.09 million) as a settlement and 26 million euros in compensation to the Italian state for the case, while sister company SPEA had proposed to pay 810,000 euros to settle.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

