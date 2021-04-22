Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeItalian police arrest man suspected of helping 2016 Nice attacker

Reuters
1 minute read

Italian police said on Thursday they had arrested an Albanian man suspected of supplying weapons to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who killed 86 people in July 2016 by driving a truck through a seafront crowd in the French city of Nice.

Police said Endri Elezi, 28, was seized in the late hours of Wednesday in Sparanise, a town close to Caserta, in southern Italy. France had issued a European arrest warrant for him.

Bouhlel, a Tunisian citizen, was shot dead by police after he carried out the attack at the Promenade des Anglais on July 14, 2016, France's national Bastille day holiday.

"The arrest of Endri Elezi ... confirms the great skills of the state police's counter-terrorism investigators and the effectiveness of the international cooperation," Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 21, 2021 · 4:53 PM UTCPutin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.

EuropeRussia arrests over 1,700 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
EuropeEven in his home town, Germans uninspired by ‘try hard’ Laschet
EuropeEurope clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts
EuropeFrance warns Russia of sanctions if Kremlin critic Navalny dies