Italian president to hold govt consultations on Oct. 20-21

Leader of Brothers of Italy party Giorgia Meloni attends the fourth voting session to elect the new speaker, at the lower house of parliament, in Rome, Italy, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo















ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Consultations on the formation of Italy's new government - widely expected to be led by nationalist leader Giorgia Meloni - will be held on Oct. 20 and 21, the office of President Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday.

Meloni led a rightist bloc comprising her Brothers of Italy party, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini's League to a general election victory last month.

Before he can ask Meloni to form a new government, Mattarella has to consult with political party leaders in his presidential palace - a constitutional process expected to lead to her taking office by the middle of next week.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini; editing by Gavin Jones











