Italian Prime Minister Draghi to see president, expected to resign

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi waves as he leaves after addressing the lower house of parliament ahead of a vote of confidence for the government after he tendered his resignation last week in the wake of a mutiny by a coalition partner, in Rome, Italy July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament on Thursday that he was going to see President Sergio Mattarella and inform him of his intentions after three coalition parties withdrew their support for his government.

Political sources have said he will resign, almost certainly opening the way for early elections in October. read more

Reporting by Crispian Balmer Editing by Keith Weir

