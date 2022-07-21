1 minute read
Italian Prime Minister Draghi to see president, expected to resign
ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament on Thursday that he was going to see President Sergio Mattarella and inform him of his intentions after three coalition parties withdrew their support for his government.
Political sources have said he will resign, almost certainly opening the way for early elections in October. read more
Reporting by Crispian Balmer Editing by Keith Weir
