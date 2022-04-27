1 minute read
Italian Prime Minister tests negative for COVID-19
ROME, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi has tested negative for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding the premier would be back at his office in Palazzo Chigi this morning.
Draghi had tested positive on April 18 and was forced to miss a trip to Africa last week.
Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Keith Weir
