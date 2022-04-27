Italian Prime Minister tests negative for COVID-19

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi listens to questions during a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talks at Palazzo Chigi government's office, in Rome, Italy, April 7, 2022. Gregorio Borgia/Pool via REUTERS

ROME, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi has tested negative for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding the premier would be back at his office in Palazzo Chigi this morning.

Draghi had tested positive on April 18 and was forced to miss a trip to Africa last week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.